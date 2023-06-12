Sinclair Names Stefan Schellhas GM of TV Stations in Cincinnati

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Stefan Schellhas VP and general manager of its stations in Cincinnati, WKRC-TV and WSTR-TV.

Schellhas was that stations’ station manager. He succeeds Jon Lawhead, who retired.

"Stefan has over twenty years of broadcast and sales management experience and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills while achieving success in a variety of roles at the stations. With Jon Lawhead's retirement, we are confident the stations are in excellent hands under Stefan's leadership,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of broadcast at Sinclair.

Before being station manager, Schellhas was director of sales, general sales manager and local sales manager at the Cincinnati stations..

“Local 12 is a trusted brand that’s significant to the community. The station’s employees from engineering and business operations to our content center are responsible for that success. I know from experience that you can’t succeed unless you surround yourself with people smarter than you. That’s the best part about this opportunity for me. I’ve been here long enough to see that I’ll be leading, and more importantly, supporting, a group that is exceptionally smart, talented and dedicated to our brand,” Schellhas said.

“I’m humbled to have this opportunity and I look forward to being a good steward to our employees, clients, viewers, and community,” he said.