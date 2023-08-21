Sinclair Names Rocky Wagonhurst VP And GM at WVTV, Milwaukee
Exec had been with Hearst’s WJZ-TV, Baltimore
Sinclair Broadcast Group named Rocky Wagonhurst VP and general manager of WVTV-TV in Milwaukee.
Wagonhurst had been director of local, regional and national sales at Hearst TV’s WJZ-TV, Baltimore. Sinclair is based in Baltimore.
He succeeds Pete Monfre, who retired.
“Rocky is an accomplished leader with a strong background in developing effective sales strategies and driving revenue growth. We are excited to have him at the helm of WVTV in Milwaukee,” said Rob Weisbord, COO at Sinclair and president of local media.
Before WJZ, Wagonhurst was director of sales at Comcast Spotlight and general sales manager at WUBT-TV in Baltimore. He also held positions at Harrington, Righter & Parsons, Blair, KDVR-TV, Denver and KOVR-TV, Sacramento.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group and look forward to leading the WVTV team in a great community like Milwaukee,” Wagonhurst said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.