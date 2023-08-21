Sinclair Names Rocky Wagonhurst VP And GM at WVTV, Milwaukee

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Rocky Wagonhurst VP and general manager of WVTV-TV in Milwaukee.

Wagonhurst had been director of local, regional and national sales at Hearst TV’s WJZ-TV, Baltimore. Sinclair is based in Baltimore.

He succeeds Pete Monfre, who retired.

“Rocky is an accomplished leader with a strong background in developing effective sales strategies and driving revenue growth. We are excited to have him at the helm of WVTV in Milwaukee,” said Rob Weisbord, COO at Sinclair and president of local media.

Before WJZ, Wagonhurst was director of sales at Comcast Spotlight and general sales manager at WUBT-TV in Baltimore. He also held positions at Harrington, Righter & Parsons, Blair, KDVR-TV, Denver and KOVR-TV, Sacramento.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group and look forward to leading the WVTV team in a great community like Milwaukee,” Wagonhurst said.