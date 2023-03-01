Sinclair Names Logan Argo GM Of KVII-TV, Amarillo, Tex.

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Logan Argo VP and general manager of KVII-TV, in Amarillo, Texas.

He will also oversee KVIH-TV, a simulcast station in Clovis, New Mexico.

Argo has been director of sales at KVII since 2018. She is replacing Guyanne Taylor, who is retiring.

“Logan has a successful track record of building dynamic sales marketing teams and generating revenue for the station. We look forward to continued growth under his leadership as VP/GM,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of broadcast at Sinclair.

Before KVII, Argo was digital sales manager at Sinclair’s KTXS-TV in the Abilene-Sweetwater market. Earlier in his careers whe was a team leader and media consultant for KVII.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to lead such an amazing team. I’m very proud of the incredible work the entire ABC7 team brings to the table. Our news team is a digital-forward news team of the future,” said Argo.

“From station events that help the underserved to holding elected officials accountable—we have a commitment to keeping our community safe and informed. Our creative team consistently builds compelling stories to share with our viewers. We have a full-scale marketing team with deep roots in local business—with a commitment to help our customers thrive in this community. Our engineers have put countless hours in over the last several months to install a new transmitter and tower—our over-the-air signal is stronger than it ever has been, Argo said. “I can’t wait to continue pursuing excellence with the entire ABC7 Amarillo team.” ■