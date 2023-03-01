Sinclair Names Logan Argo GM Of KVII-TV, Amarillo, Tex.
Exec had been station’s director of sales
Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Logan Argo VP and general manager of KVII-TV, in Amarillo, Texas.
He will also oversee KVIH-TV, a simulcast station in Clovis, New Mexico.
Argo has been director of sales at KVII since 2018. She is replacing Guyanne Taylor, who is retiring.
“Logan has a successful track record of building dynamic sales marketing teams and generating revenue for the station. We look forward to continued growth under his leadership as VP/GM,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of broadcast at Sinclair.
Before KVII, Argo was digital sales manager at Sinclair’s KTXS-TV in the Abilene-Sweetwater market. Earlier in his careers whe was a team leader and media consultant for KVII.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to lead such an amazing team. I’m very proud of the incredible work the entire ABC7 team brings to the table. Our news team is a digital-forward news team of the future,” said Argo.
“From station events that help the underserved to holding elected officials accountable—we have a commitment to keeping our community safe and informed. Our creative team consistently builds compelling stories to share with our viewers. We have a full-scale marketing team with deep roots in local business—with a commitment to help our customers thrive in this community. Our engineers have put countless hours in over the last several months to install a new transmitter and tower—our over-the-air signal is stronger than it ever has been, Argo said. “I can’t wait to continue pursuing excellence with the entire ABC7 Amarillo team.” ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.