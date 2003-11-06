Taylor Sheds 'Acting' Tag at KMIR-TV

Guyanne Taylor, acting general manager at Journal Broadcast Group’s KMIR-TV Palm Springs, Calif., was named VP and GM of the station.

She had been acting GM since Sept. 26 following the exit of Larry Blackerby, who left to become VP and general manager of Post-Newsweek’s WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla.

Before that, she had been general sales manager of the station.