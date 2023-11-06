Sinclair Names Jason Wildenstein, Jason Chavis As GMs in Pennsylvania

Sinclair said it named Jason Wildenstein as VP and general manager of WHP Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Jason Chavis to replace Wildenstein as GM at WJAC Johnstown-Altoona-State College, Pennsylvania.

Wildenstein began his TV career in Harrisburg and replaces Bill Bradley, who retired. Chavis had been general sales manager at WJAC, working under Wildenstein.

“Jason Wildenstein and Jason Chavis were an unbeatable team at WJAC,” Sinclair chief operating officer and president of local media Rob Weisbord said. “As Jason Wildenstein shifts to Harrisburg to lead the station and returns home to WHP, Jason Chavis will move into the VP/GM position at WJAC where he has spent the last several years growing his responsibilities. Both are strong, innovative strategic thinkers and we’re excited to have them at the helm of these stations.”

Wildenstein grew up outside Wilkes-Barre.

“I am both honored and excited to be returning to WHP-TV where my career in media first began as a master control operator,“ Wildenstein said. “I am truly looking forward to working with the amazing team there at the station and getting to know the community and market.

“Taking on the role of VP and general manager honestly feels like coming full circle, and I am deeply committed to lead and build on the excellence and success of WHP,” he said.

Chavis joined Sinclair and WJAC in 2018 as local sales manager. He was named general sales manager in 2021. Before WJAC, he was an account executive at WTAE Pittsburgh.

“Sight, sound, motion, emotion, and the power of demonstration have fascinated me since I was a young child in the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh, hearing that infamous WJAC slogan ‘Serving Millions from Atop the Alleghenies,’ ” Chavis said. “I’m excited, humbled and honored to use my Sports, Sales and Digital First experiences to build upon the success of the station that inspired me in my youth, and to take this opportunity to be a true community resource, to so many good people.”