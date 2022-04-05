Sinclair Names Hilary Walker GM for Gainesville, Savannah

Sinclair Broadcast Group promoted Hilary Walker to VP and general manager overseeing WGFL-TV and WNBW-TV in Gainesville, Fla., and WTGS in Savannah, Ga.

Hilary Walker (Image credit: Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Walker had been local sales manager at the Gainesville stations. She succeeds Cory Culleton, who Sinclair picked to run stations in Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Fla.

“Hilary has a history of success in the Gainesville market and deep roots within the community. We are excited to elevate her to lead the stations in Gainesville and add her expertise to Savannah,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast for Sinclair.

Before joining WGFL and WNBW three year ago, Walker was a marketing consultant at Cox Media and an account executive at WOGX-TV, the Fox station in Gainesville.

“Sinclair Broadcast Group continues to evolve in the media landscape, providing the best experience for its viewers and clients. I am honored to be a part of the team and couldn't be more thrilled to lead the exceptional people in Gainesville and Savannah to build on their successes,” said Walker. ■