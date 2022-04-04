Sinclair Names Cory Culleton GM for Stations in Mobile, Pensacola

Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Cory Culleton VP and general manager, running WEAR and WFGX in Pensacola, Florida, and overseeing services at WPMI and WJTC, Mobile, Alabama.

Culleton most recently had been VP and general manager for WGFL and WNBW in Gainesville, Florida. He succeeds JC Lowe, who left the company.

“With over 20 years of experience in television, digital strategies and advertising sales, Cory has a long history of success throughout his career, and we are excited to have him lead the stations in Mobile/Pensacola,” Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of broadcast for Sinclair, said.

Before Gainesville, Culleton was GM of Sinclair stations in Savannah and Macon, Georgia. Previously he was with New Age Media for one year in Gainesville and Portland, Maine.

“It is a privilege to be joining the teams in Mobile and Pensacola,“ Culleton said. ”I could not be more excited to be a part of the great things happening at the stations. I am honored to have this opportunity, and I look forward to building relationships in our stations and our local communities.” ■