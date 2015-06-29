Sinclair, MGM Partner on New Sci-Fi Diginet

Sinclair and MGM are partnering on a new diginet that will offer science-fiction programming, said David Amy, COO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and John Bryan, president of MGM Domestic Television Distribution, on Monday.

The new network, which has yet to be named, will premiere this fall and feature more than 1,500 hours of content provided by MGM. Sinclair will own the multichannel network, which will fall under the purview of co-COO Steve Pruett, while MGM will contribute programming.

The MCN will debut later this year and cover approximately 30% of the country at launch. MGM will contribute such TV series as Stargate, Poltergeist, Outer Limits, Dead Like Me and others.

Earlier Monday, Sinclair announced a partnership with Michael Eisner's Tornante to develop, produce and distribute original first-run programming.