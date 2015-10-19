Sinclair, MGM to Launch Sci-Fi Diginet Comet Oct. 31

Sinclair Television Group and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) announced Monday it will launch the first science fiction multichannel network Comet on Oct. 31.

The diginet will launch in over 60% of the country and in over 65 million homes.

The network will debut in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, Denver, St. Louis, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C., Boston, Pittsburgh and Houston.

Comet will launch on a handful of Tribune and Titan stations, in addition to Sinclair stations.

It will feature more than 1,500 hours of MGM content, including TV series Outer Limits, Dead Like Me and Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe.

“MGM is thrilled that Comet will debut in so many top markets, launching as the single largest multicast network and sci-fi channel to date,” said John Bryan, president of domestic TV distribution, MGM. “The sci-fi community is among the most expansive and loyal in entertainment, and we look forward to programming the channel for this ever-growing audience.”

The venture will be overseen by Sinclair Television Group co-COO Steve Pruett.