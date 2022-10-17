Sinclair Makes Deal with Producer Anthony Zuiker For Original Content

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it made a deal to work with Anthony E. Zuiker, creator of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation franchise, to make original content that could be syndicated or run next to Sinclair news programming.

Zuiker plans to work with the news teams at Sinclair’s stations to find compelling sotries that can be told in a longer, more dynamic format for global audiences.

Potential programming categories including docuseries, game shows and topical talk.

At Sinclair, Zuiker will be working with Scott Ehrlich, the station group’s chief innovation officer.

“The history of Sinclair is one of innovation and change, and we eagerly embrace our evolution as a media company,” said Ehrlich. “No effort is more critically important than building on our foundation as a prolific news producer to create new forms of original content for our stations and other platforms. Everyone knows Anthony created one of the greatest franchises in television history, but that is only one facet of his diverse skillset. Anthony’s unique blend of multi-platform storytelling creative thinking and entrepreneurial mindset makes him the ideal creative collaborator for our efforts here at Sinclair and I can’t wait to start showing the world some of what we’ve been up to.”

“Sinclair Broadcast Group is a multi-media playground ripe to develop, create, and distribute original content for their own stations and domestic and global platforms at the highest level,” added Zuiker. “What began as valuable and foundational content in the local news and sports space will inform and inspire premium unscripted, documentary, syndicated programming, and interactive gaming experiences. Sinclair is a powder keg of content potential." ■