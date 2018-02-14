Sinclair to Launch Test of 'The Raw Word' March 5

Sinclair Broadcast Group is testing a new talk show, The Raw Word, hosted by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, starting March 5 and running through March 30.



[embed]https://vimeo.com/255593728[/embed]





The show will air on 16 Sinclair-owned affiliates in various markets, including WPNT Pittsburgh at 2 p.m., WRDC Raleigh, N.C., at 2 p.m. and WUTB Baltimore at 10 a.m.



The Raw Word will be co-hosted by Real Housewives’ Claudia Jordan and Dr. Dan Ratner and executive produced by Andre Jetmir and Ice-T. Dyson is a co-executive producer, while Ice-T will guest host several episodes.



“We are excited to test this show. When Andre first approached us, we took notice of the show’s fresh approach and its regard for the audience,” said Arthur Hasson, COO programming, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “I’m glad we were able to put this together. Dyson is a force to be reckoned with and the depth of his understanding of so many topics is not only impressive — it is unique in daytime TV.”



Dyson is a New York Times best-selling author, having written nearly 20 books, and a cultural critic who contributes opinion pieces to the Times. His latest book, Tears We Cannot Stop, was released in January 2017. He also serves as a political analyst for MSNBC and a contributing editor for The New Republic, and he hosts the Michael Eric Dyson Podcast featuring Ratner. The Raw Word will showcase Dyson having culturally impactful conversations with both Hollywood stars and real people.



“I can't imagine a better time to be handed a platform like The Raw Word. It’s a privilege to work with Andre, Ice-T and Sinclair on this audacious adventure and I look forward to being at a place where real talk and not chatter rules the day,” he said in a statement. “Stepping into a role where we get to come together, laugh, and be moved by the human condition is something that everyone can relate to – no matter your age, gender or race. I’m excited about the opportunity and look forward to getting raw and real in the weeks ahead.”



The show will be directed by Manny Rodriguez, whose credits also include Ellen, Hollywood Today Live and Love & Hip Hop. Shant Petrossian has been named senior consulting producer, and the set was created by production designer Matt Tognacci.

