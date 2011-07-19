Sinclair Joins Tribune in Picking up Third Cycle of 'Friends'

Sinclair Broadcast Group is the second station group to renew Warner Bros.' Friends for a third cycle, joining Tribune in keeping the show through 2017, said Rick Meril, executive vice president and general sales manager of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. To date, the show has been renewed in half of the country.

Sinclair has renewed the show in all 16 of its incumbent markets, including Sinclair's largest markets, Pittsburgh, Raleigh and Baltimore. Tribune picked up the show's third cycle on 15 of its stations, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Cycle three of the show begins December 2013 and will be available for the first time in TrueHD.

Friends -- starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- is a Bright/Kauffman/Crane Production in association with Warner Bros. Television. It's distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.