Sinclair, Hyundai Make Deal To Beam ATSC 3.0 Signals To Cars

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it has a memorandum of understand with Hyundai Mobis to develop and implement businesses that will use ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals to deliver services to automobiles, including new forms of in-car entertainment.

Other services under consideration include geo-targeting, enhanced GPS, software updates and real-time emergency information.

Broadcasters say the ATSC 3.0 signal, also known as NextGen TV, in addition to providing an improved picture, better audio and more channels, will also be valuable in delivering new digital services. Some have estimated that revenue from those services could rival what they get from retransmission fees. On survey suggested stations to make as much as $15 billion in incremental revenue thanks to ATSC 3.0.

“This collaboration is an important step towards realizing the promise of using ATSC 3.0 to communicate with the millions of vehicles on America’s roads and to greater serve the American public interest,” said Sinclair president Chris Ripley. “ By collaborating with Hyundai Mobis, we can make these services seamless for consumers while providing the efficiency and robustness of ATSC 3.0 for service providers.”

Independently, in the coming months Sinclair will be demonstrating an integrated automotive entertainment platform including music, talk radio, local television, and more at a local Hyundai dealership in Baltimore, MD. This will be delivered through ATSC 3.0-enabled spectrum from the local broadcast station WNUV-TV. ■