Sinclair Hires McCabe to Build Gaming Business

Sinclair Broadcast Group, looking to generate new revenue from its sports units, said it hired J.R. McCabe as chief business officer of D2C/Gamification, a new post.

Sinclair owns Tennis Channel and recently acquired a string of regional sports networks at a time when legalized sports gambling is spreading, creating new business opportunities for media companies.

McCabe most recently was chief business officer for Poker Central & Estars Studios, which launched the subscription channel PokerGo.

At Sinclair, he will oversee efforts around gamification and launch media assets that unlock new revenue streams and maximize consumer engagement, the company said.

“Throughout his career, J.R. has excelled at staying ahead of consumer trends, bringing together highly-skilled innovators to create new, engaging digital and live experiences,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley. “His skill at conceptualizing and launching new and innovative business models at the intersection of media, sports, and gaming will be an important component of Sinclair’s efforts to expand in a rapidly growing area. We look forward to his leadership in driving Sinclair’s direct-to-consumer growth opportunities in the years ahead.”

Before Poker Central, McCabe was with Time Inc., Meredith, Paramount and Universal Studios.

“As a leader in the media space, with an unparalleled portfolio of assets, Sinclair’s strong content base and history of innovation and strategic thinking is the ideal match for my passion to build high-performing, high growth businesses in gaming,” McCabe said. “I look forward to the challenge of taking the potential of this great organization and helping it monetize the myriad opportunities the company has to drive future growth.”