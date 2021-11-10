Sinclair, Compulse Pick Oracle Moat for Media Performance Measurement

Sinclair Broadcast Group and its advanced marketing services company Compulse have picked Oracle Moat to measure media performance across more than 300 digital properties

Oracle Moat Analytics will help advertisers determine traffic metrics, viewability metrics, and brand safety rates for ad campaigns.

Also: How Sinclair’s Compulse Looks To Grow in Crowded Ad Tech Market

“Sinclair has digital inventory across several categories, including news, sports, weather, and more,” said Ryan Moore, senior VP digital sales at Sinclair. “By working with Oracle Moat to measure media performance across our digital properties, we are able to give advertisers who buy our high-value inventory an added level of transparency, validation, and safety.”

Oracle Moat also gives advertisers a complete, cross-channel picture of CTV, linear TV and digital video ad performance to better optimize advertising campaigns.

“Today’s digital advertising takes place across a growing array of media types and formats, and to maximize campaign value, advertisers need a way of measuring who they’re reaching and how often each person is seeing an ad,” said Mark Kopera, head of product, Oracle Moat. “We’re excited to work with Sinclair Broadcast Group to give advertisers more ways to measure campaign performance across its digital properties. By working together, we’re making it simpler for Sinclair’s large number of advertisers to tap into our powerful measurement and marketing analytics, instantly.”