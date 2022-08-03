Simulmedia and Tivo Renew TV Data Licensing Agreement
Viewership data targets audiences on Simulmedia’s TV Plus platform
Simulmedia said it renewed its agreement with Xperi Holding Corp.’s TiVo unit to license TiVo’s viewership data, which Simulmedia employees to plan, target and activate ad campaign on linear and connected television.
At a time of media fragmentation, Simulmedia’s TV Plus platform enables advertisers to reach high-intent consumers at scale.
“Simulmedia’s partnership with TiVo has been a major contributor to the success of our smart, data-driven approach to television advertising for over a decade now,” said Dave Morgan, founder and CEO of Simulmedia. “As the cross-channel TV ecosystem has grown increasingly complex, the demand for reliable data on audience viewing habits is greater than ever. We’re excited to integrate TiVo’s data more deeply into TV Plus to help our clients unlock access to the viewership data they need to better inform how TV can help them meet their business objectives.”
With viewer data from TiVo and other providers, Simulmedia is able to guarantee reach against target audiences without waste or duplication.
“We are excited to extend our long relationship with Simulmedia as it continues to redefine data-driven TV and video advertising to meet the evolving needs of brands, marketers and agencies in an increasingly complex environment," said Fariba Zamaniyan, VP, data and advertising, at TiVo. “Our TV viewership data will continue to provide Simulmedia with a high-quality data set that will support the creation of representative audiences giving their clients the ability to target advertising with confidence in this complex and evolving media environment.” ■
