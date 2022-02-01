Simulmedia Launches TV Plus Cross-Channel Ad Platform

Simulmedia, a pioneer in using data to target audiences interested in specific products and brands, launched a new platform called TV Plus that provides advertisers and media buyers with access to cable, broadcast and streaming commercial inventory.

As more viewers cut the cable cord and turn to streaming, audiences have become more fragmented and it has become more difficult tor advertisers to reach consumers at scale. The new platform automates planning, buying, activation and measurement and guarantees that advertisers target TV viewers at scale no matter how they’re consuming programming.

​“As the fifth generation of our advanced TV platform, TV Plus is the culmination of 14 years of the experience, relationship building and technological innovation needed to make cross-channel TV buying a reality,” said CEO Dave Morgan, who founded Simulmedia in 2008.

Numerous streaming services started over the past few years have used the word “plus” in their names, such as Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. Morgan said that Simulmedia trademarked the name TV Plus 11 years ago.

“We always anticipated a time when audiences would view premium, ad-supported TV content not just from cable, antenna and satellite delivery, but streamed from the internet, too. And then advertisers would need TV to be targetable and measurable at a granular, unified and transparent audience-based impression level, just like digital,” Morgan added. “That time is now.”

With over 60 million U.S. households regularly viewing both linear and streaming, TV Plus is designed to identify that overlap and prevent wasteful and expensive audience duplication for brands and their advertising campaigns. Simumedia can reach 300 million viewers through integrations and partnerships with 250 broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.

“TV Plus provides us with direct access to every major CTV and linear publisher, allowing our clients to better understand where audiences intersect and how best to reach them,” says Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, a media buying and planning agency and Simulmedia partner.

Though more media companies are selling their own data-driven linear campaigns, Morgan says that when it comes to data-driven national linear campaigns, “we run more campaigns across more networks for more volume than anyone else.”

He said that for three year in a row, Simulmedia has see its business grow by more than 35%.■