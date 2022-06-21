Simulmedia Adds Warner Bros. Discovery Ad Sales Head Jon Steinlauf to Board

Simulmedia, a pioneer in targeted and cross-channel TV advertising, said that Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, has joined Simulmedia’s board of directors.

Steinlauf joins former Turner president David Levy and former General Motors ad sales head Phil Guarascio as directors.

"Simulmedia has always been at the forefront of data-driven TV advertising, and now with the exciting growth of ad-supported streaming, it has become a trailblazer in providing marketers full audience reach across the dynamic linear and connected TV ecosystem with its TV Plus platform," Steinlauf said. "I am pleased to be part of their Board and to provide strategic direction to help Simulmedia deliver on its promise of certainty, efficiency and speed to its clients and partners across the TV advertising landscape."

Steinlauf was head of ad sales at Discovery when it acquired WarnerMedia. He was head of sales for Scripps Networks Interactive when it was acquired by Discovery. Before that he was VP of ad sales for Turner Broadcasting’s TNT and TBS and director of ad sales at ESPN. He began his career at Young & Rubicam.

"We are super excited to have Jon Steinlauf join the Simulmedia Board of Directors,” said Dave Morgan, Simulmedia CEO and founder. “Jon is one of the very smartest and most innovative leaders in TV and streaming advertising, and at Warner Bros. Discovery, he now oversees one of the largest, most diverse and premium video ad portfolios in the U.S., including Discovery, HGTV, TBS, TNT, Adult Swim, CNN, Turner Sports, Discovery Plus and HBO Max." ■