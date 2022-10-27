‘Siesta Key’ Gets New Name, Debuts Season Five

MTV reality series Siesta Key gets a tweak to its title, as Siesta Key: Miami Moves debuts October 27. Juliette, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Cara, Jordana, Sam and Brandon are in the cast, along with a few new faces. It is season five for the unscripted show.

“As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives, and the pressures that come with it,” goes the MTV description. “Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond. New career pressures and aggressive competition will test our cast–and their friendships–in ways they can’t imagine.”

Among the storylines this season, Juliette expands her swimwear line, Chloe and Chris think about children, and Amanda celebrates her last summer before “real adulthood” sets in.

Siesta Key is on the western coast of Florida, on the Gulf of Mexico, while Miami is over on the eastern coast, along the ocean.

Tara Long executive produces for Entertainment One; Mark Ford exec produces for Creature Films, Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre executive produce for MTV, and Tom Danon, Gary Kompothecras, Warren Skeels, Cecily Deutsch and Scott B. Morgan exec produce as well.

Siesta Key premiered in 2017. ■