ViacomCBS Creates Campaign Promoting FabFitFun and ‘Siesta Key’

Velocity, ViacomCBS’s branded-content unit, has created a campaign that co-promotes season four of MTV’s Siesta Key and the Summer Box from direct-to-consumer marketer FabFitFun.

Kelsey Owens, a star of the reality show, is featured in a spot urging people to try FabFitFun and tune in to the show. The spot starts appearing on MTV Wednesday.

She also is the main character in behind-the-scenes footage from the commercial shoot. The footage will air as an in-show integration during episode 11 of Siesta Key on July 28.

A feature on Owens will run in FabFitFun’s quarterly magazine, which is included in the Summer Box, and Owens will share other messages about FabFitFun via her Instagram.

Way back in 2018, Owens appeared in a Siesta Key promotion for free Taco Bell tacos during the World Series.

Direct-to-consumer brands have been increasingly turning to television to boost their popularity beyond their initial boost they get from social and digital media exposure. The campaign for FabFitFun is designed to leverage the full breadth of MTV’s marketing muscle, including on-air programming, social media and talent.

In the spot, Owens said she’s excited to be working with FabFitFun because it’s a female-founded company. She adds that it has products for all the things she does in Siesta Key. The spot offers FabFitFun’s Summer Celebration Box for just $24.99 with the promo code SIESTAKEY. It also alerts viewers that new episodes of the show appear Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.