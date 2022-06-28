Shreveport, La., Stations Start Broadcasting NextGen TV Signals

Stations in the Shreveport, Louisiana, market began the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting.

Six stations coordinated the launch, with Nexstar’s KSHV-TV and KPXJ-TV, owned by KTBS LLC, converting to transmit using the ATSC 3.0 digital format.

The ATSC signal has added capacity and the two stations will broadcast the programming for all six stations to sets with NextGen TV receivers. The other four stations will continue to broadcast programming in the current NTSC 1.0 format, with KSVH and KPXJ programming carried on secondary digital channels.

The other stations participating in the switchover are KTBS-TV, Gray Television’s KSLA-TV, Mission Broadcasting’s KMSS-TV, and Nexstar’s KTAL-TV.

NextGen TV promised a better picture and enhanced sound. The IP-based signal can deliver internet-based streaming programming and it can be received on mobile devices. The signal is also expected to be able to be used for additional digital services that one study projected could generate $15 billion in revenue for TV stations by 2030 .

The Shreveport launch was planned and coordinated by BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services.

NextGen TV is now available in more than 50 U.S. cities. ■