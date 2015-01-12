Showtime Picks Up ‘Happyish’ to Series #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Showtime ordered Happyish to series, picking up 10 episodes of the comedy, Showtime Networks President David Nevins announced Monday during the TCA winter press tour.

Happyish, which stars Steve Coogan, will bow on the network April 26 at 9:30 p.m. out of Nurse Jackie, the final season of which premieres April 12 at 9 p.m.

Showtime had originally ordered Happyish to series with Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the lead but then recast the show after Hoffman’s death in February 2014. A Coogan-led pilot was filmed in December.

Nevins also announced — with the help of Kyle MacLachlan — that MacLachlan will reprise his role as Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks. The reboot, directed by David Lynch, will air in 2016.

Premiere dates for the second season of Penny Dreadful and Kobe Bryant’s Muse were released with the drama returning on April 26 at 10 p.m. and the doc debuting on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

The network additionally ordered a 12-episode sixth season of Shameless and revealed that actor/rapper Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker has joined the cast of comedy pilot Roadies, which will begin production in Canada this week.