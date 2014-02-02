Philip Seymour Hoffman Dies at 46

Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his New York apartment Sunday morning. He was 46.

According to the New York Times, the actor appeared to suffer from a drug overdose. Investigators found a syringe in his arm and an envelope containing what is believed to be heroin.

Hoffman was set to star in Showtime's recently picked up comedy Happyish. He was also filming the final installment of the Hunger Games movie franchise, Mockingjay Part 2.

"Philip Seymour Hoffman was one of our generation's finest and most brilliant actors," said Showtime Networks in a statement. "He was also a gifted comedic talent. It was a great privilege and pleasure to work with him and we are all absolutely devastated by this sudden loss. Our thoughts go out to his family at this very difficult time."