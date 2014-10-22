Steve Coogan to Replace Philip Seymour Hoffman on ‘Happyish’

Showtime will continue with its upcoming comedy Happyish, casting Steve Coogan in the lead role that was originally for the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

A new pilot for the series will be filmed in December.

Coogan takes over the role of Thom Payne, a mid-40s man whose world gets upended when his new boss is half his age. The comedy was created by author Shalom Auslander, with Ken Kwapis on board to executive produce and direct the pilot. Kwapis' producing partner Alexandra Beattie will co-executive produce, under their In Cahoots banner.

Hoffman died in February at the age of 46 from a drug overdose.

Showtime president David Nevins was asked about the fate of Happyish during Summer TCA, saying at the time: “If I can cast it the right way, it’s something I’ll probably make.”