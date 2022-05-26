Showtime Looks To Get Boost For Comedy Series from QVC

Vanessa Bayer of 'I Love That For You' learns home shopping from QVC host Jane Treacy

Showtime is working with QVC to boost interest in the new comedy I Love That For You.

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, who created and stars in I Love That For You, will co-host a home shopping show Thursday on QVC with QVC host Jane Treacy called Vanessa Bayer and Jane Treacy’s Must Haves. The show will appear live on cable and will be available on demand on QVC’s streaming service.

“We are thrilled to have Vanessa Bayer take on the role of a real live video shopping host with QVC and Jane Treacy,” said Michael Engleman, CMO, Showtime Networks Inc. “This Showtime and QVC collaboration is an incredible opportunity to spotlight I Love That For You and open up our audience to QVC’s loyal customers.”

Additional content was created when Bayer--whose character dreams of becoming a home-shopping host---was taught how to sell stuff on QVC. Her session of Host School with Jane Treacy will be available on QVC’s streaming service in June.

Bayer and her co-stars did research at QVC in preparing for the roles on the show.

“We are excited to help make Vanessa’s dream a reality and give her an authentic experience as a QVC program host,” said, Mary Campbell, president, vCommerce Ventures. “We’ll be bringing Vanessa behind the scenes and onset live to see firsthand the personal connection our hosts share with our customers, which makes QVC a differentiated, social and engaging shopping experience. We can’t wait to share this original content exclusively with our customers across our vCommerce platforms.”

QVC customers are being offered 50% off an annual Showtime streaming subscription, $49.00 with code QVC for a limited time.

QVC’s streaming services is available on Roku, Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV. LG, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play Store and Google TV.

I Love That For You is co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Emmy nominee and two-time Peabody winner Jeremy Beiler. Emmy and Peabody winner Jessi Klein serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Showalter. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski also serve as executive producers. ■