Content Spotlight: Showtime's 'I Love That for You' Star Jenifer Lewis Talks About New Series Role, End of 'Black-ish' Run
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Prolific TV, movie actress plays tough CEO in new Vanessa Bayer-created comedy series
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead sits down with legendary actress, author, comedian and activist Jenifer Lewis to discuss her latest starring role in Showtime’s new comedy series I Love That for You.
The series, which also stars Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, debuts May 1 on Showtime.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.