Showtime Lines Up Black Sabbath Farewell Film

Showtime will air the film Black Sabbath: The End of the End, about the original lineup’s final concert, Saturday, Oct. 28. Ozzy Osbourne fronted Black Sabbath, which was also comprised of Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler. The concert takes place in Birmingham, England, the band’s hometown.



Beginning with the song “Black Sabbath,” the title track from their 1970 debut album, Black Sabbath performs “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “Paranoid” and other tracks. The film also features behind-the-scenes concert footage and interviews with band members.



Black Sabbath was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.



Directed by Dick Carruthers and executive produced by Geoff Kempin and Terry Shand for Eagle Rock Entertainment, Black Sabbath: The End of the End is Showtime’s latest music film, following the Whitney Houston-focused Whitney. “Can I Be Me”, Prince: Sign o’ the Times, George Michael: Freedom, which premieres Oct. 21, and Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, which airs next year.