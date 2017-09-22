Showtime to Adapt President Clinton Novel ‘The President Is Missing’

Showtime has acquired the rights to adapt the novel The President Is Missing, by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, into a series. The book is set to publish in June of 2018. It tells the story of a U.S. president’s disappearance, with what Showtime says offers the level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know.



“Bringing The President is Missing to Showtime is a coup of the highest order,” said David Nevins, president and CEO, Showtime Networks. “The pairing of President Clinton with fiction’s most gripping storyteller promises a kinetic experience, one that the book world has salivated over for months and that now will dovetail perfectly into a politically relevant, character-based action series for our network.”



Showtime describes the book as “a gripping tale of power and betrayal, with a unique perspective on the pressures and stakes faced by a sitting president.”



The 42nd president of the United States, Clinton has written bestselling non-fiction books including My Life, Back to Work: Why We Need Smart Government for a Strong Economy, Between Hope and History, Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World, and Putting People First: How We Can All Change America.



The President is Missing is his first novel.



“I'm really enjoying writing this book and working with Jim,” said President Bill Clinton. “And I can’t wait to see Showtime bring the characters to life.”



Patterson has sold more than 380 million books worldwide, including When the Wind Blows, Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett and NYPD Red series. Among his books adapted for the screen are Zoo, Women’s Murder Club, Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls.



“The White House is such an exciting world to explore and is made even more so with the unique insights of a former President,” said Patterson. “Rich storytelling opportunities for this series abound.”



Showtime is a subsidiary of CBS Corp. CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, who has a relationship with President Clinton, was a key player in getting the deal done.