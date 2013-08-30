ShowtimeAcquires Music Doc ‘Made in America'
Showtime
has acquired the music documentary Made
in America produced by Jay-Z, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the network
announced Friday.
The
documentary chronicles the two-day Budweiser "Made in America" festival in
Philadelphia in 2012 and features performances and interviews with musicians
such as The Hives, Janelle Monae, Passion Pit, Pearl Jam, Run-D.M.C.,
Santigold and Kanye West.
Made in America will debut on
Showtime on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. after premiering at the Toronto
International Film Festival on Sept. 7. The film is directed by Howard and
produced by RadicalMedia and Participant Media.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.