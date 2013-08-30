ShowtimeAcquires Music Doc ‘Made in America'

Showtime

has acquired the music documentary Made

in America produced by Jay-Z, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the network

announced Friday.

The

documentary chronicles the two-day Budweiser "Made in America" festival in

Philadelphia in 2012 and features performances and interviews with musicians

such as The Hives, Janelle Monae, Passion Pit, Pearl Jam, Run-D.M.C.,

Santigold and Kanye West.

Made in America will debut on

Showtime on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. after premiering at the Toronto

International Film Festival on Sept. 7. The film is directed by Howard and

produced by RadicalMedia and Participant Media.