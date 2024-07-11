ShowSeeker Names Kevin Dang Director of Research and Insights

ShowSeeker said it hired Kevin Dang as director of research and insights, a new position at the company.

Dang most recently was executive director, insights and data, at Buzzfeed.

At ShowSeeker, which markets the Pilot cloud-based advertising order management system, Dang will focus on measurement standardization and commercialization strategies as the industry shifts to more sophisticated ways to target audiences.

“Kevin’s extensive background in digital and linear research and his proven track record of developing high-performing teams and launching innovative products makes him the perfect leader to advance our research capabilities,” said Dave Hardy, CEO at ShowSeeker. “With Kevin at the helm, we expect to challenge industry expectations and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation using the unique viewership data available at ShowSeeker.”

Before BuzzFeed, Dang was senior manager, market research & insights at Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach, a user of ShowSeeker’s Pilot system . He also worked at Comcast NBCUniversal and Disney ABC Television Group.

“ShowSeeker’s always been a trailblazer. But what resonated with me most was their mission towards breaking down advertising silos. Especially between linear and digital advertising,” Dang said.

“As a platform-agnostic data professional, I’m a firm believer that the future of advertising data is finding common ground and unifying viewing behavior across screens. ShowSeeker is pioneering cross-platform advertising, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of that revolution," he said.