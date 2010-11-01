A Show for More Than Private Eyes

The producers of the popular Web series Live From Daryl’s House want to turn the music fest into a syndicated half-hour weekend TV series, confirms Jonathan Wolfson, series producer and manager of Daryl Hall and John Oates.



While no production deal has been reached, Tribune is interested in trying the show on several stations next fall, sources say.



Live From Daryl’s House (livefromdarylshouse.com) takes place in Hall’s home in Dutchess County, New York. Each episode, a different artist joins the Hall & Oates frontman for a live performance in his living room.



The Web series, which launched in November 2007, gets well over 100,000 hits per episode, Wolfson says. So far, 35 episodes have been produced.