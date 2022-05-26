Shawn Hoder Named VP/News Director at KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh

Shawn Hoder has been named VP and news director at KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh, a CBS-CW pair owned by CBS News and Stations. He succeeds Kathy Hostetter, who was named VP and general manager of WJZ Baltimore. He starts July 6.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Shawn back to Pittsburgh,” said Chris Cotugno, VP and general manager, KDKA-WPCW. “Shawn possesses nearly three decades of tremendous experience in local news, beginning with being a photojournalist and producer here in Pittsburgh, then working on camera as an investigative and consumer reporter and, most recently, serving as a producer and manager. As is the case with Kathy, Shawn is first and foremost a compassionate and caring leader who also loves the news business and being of service to the community. We look forward to having this be a very smooth transition for both Shawn and everyone in our news department.”

Hoder is the assistant news director and senior executive producer at WTSP Tampa. He began his local news career in 1994 at WPXI Pittsburgh, where he was a photographer and producer.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this opportunity to work with all of the great people who make KDKA one of the finest stations in the country,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside talented storytellers and other team members who do so much on a daily basis to make KD part of the fabric of the community. While I left Pittsburgh years ago to work in newsrooms across the country, my heart has always stayed with the Steel City. I am eager to come home and support my new colleagues as they continue to do an outstanding job of producing relevant and impactful content for our audiences across all of our platforms.”

Hoder has also worked in Columbus, Atlanta, Arlington, Virginia, Seattle and Orlando. ■