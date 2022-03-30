Kathy Hostetter Named WJZ Baltimore VP/General Manager

Kathy Hostetter has been named vice president and general manager of WJZ Baltimore, which is owned by CBS News and Stations. Hostetter starts April 25 and will report to Adrienne Roark, president, CBS Stations.

Hostetter has been news director at CBS-owned KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh for almost 3 ½ years.

Audra Swain had been the WJZ general manager until her departure last month.

“It is always a pleasure whenever we are able to fill key leadership positions by promoting top performers from within our organization,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations. “Kathy has done an outstanding job leading our news team in Pittsburgh and enhancing KDKA’s reputation as the market’s top station. We are excited to have her make the move from one great station to another and help us add wonderful new chapters to WJZ’s history.”

Prior to joining CBS Pittsburgh in November 2018, Hostetter spent five years as the news director at WTHR Indianapolis. She was also news director at WAVE Louisville, WAVY and WVBT in Portsmouth, VA, and WISE Fort Wayne.

“Kathy is a proven leader and accomplished journalist who, over the course of her more than 30-year career, has demonstrated time and again how much she cares about local news and how quality storytelling has a positive impact on local communities,” Roark said. “Kathy has done a terrific job of leading our newsroom in Pittsburgh with empathy and heart. We look forward to having her bring that same kind of thoughtful approach to guiding our team in Baltimore.”

Baltimore is DMA No. 28.

“I am humbled and honored to have this opportunity to go from working with one of the finest local newsrooms in the business at KDKA to joining an equally great team in Baltimore,” Hostetter said. “I want to thank Wendy and Adrienne for their support and leadership, and am also deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside my forever friends and colleagues in Pittsburgh.” ■