Shaun Robinson Departing 'Access Hollywood' After 16 Years

Shaun Robinson, correspondent on NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood and co-anchor of Access Hollywood Weekend, is departing the show after nearly 16 years, said Linda Finnell, senior VP, programming, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Robinson is moving into a production deal that will offer her company, Robinhood Productions, the opportunity to develop and produce scripted and unscripted television projects across all platforms for NBCU’s domestic distribution division.

“I'm extremely excited about creating fun and meaningful content through my production company, RobinHood Productions, focusing specifically on empowering women and girls about which I am so passionate,” said Robinson in a statement.

“I will certainly be back in front of the camera soon and I look forward to announcing my next on-air role in the near future.”

“For 16 years, Shaun Robinson has been an integral part of the success of Access Hollywood,” said Rob Silverstein, executive producer of Access Hollywood. “Shaun has a tremendous ability to put stars at ease and always has had a special connection with our viewers. We wish Shaun success and happiness as she moves into this new, exciting phase of her career.”