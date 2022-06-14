Shark Week to Feature ‘Impractical Jokers’ Guys

Shark Week begins on Discovery and Discovery Plus Sunday, July 24. It is the 34th year of Shark Week. New locations include the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea, and the week features a visit from the stars of Impractical Jokers.

“The week spotlights innovative shark technology and research to find breakthrough information on these elusive creatures and their mating and migration patterns in addition to the findings of a new, undescribed species,” according to Discovery.

Staten Island comedy troupe the Tenderloins makes up the Impractical Jokers cast. The TruTV series features hidden-camera comedy bits. It has had nine seasons.

Discovery has not yet shared the schedule for Shark Week this summer.

Warner Bros. Discovery was hatched earlier this year after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. Discovery Channel and TruTV are part of Warner Bros. Discovery. ■