Shark Week in Full Swim on Discovery

Shark Week marks its 28th anniversary on Discovery this week, before wrapping up July 3. The summer stunt kicked off with Tiger Beach, Return of Monster Mako and Isle of Jaws June 26 and continues with Shallow Water Invasion, Jaws of the Deep and Sharks Among Us June 27.

For five consecutive nights, culminating Thursday, June 30, filmmaker and performer Eli Roth hosts late night talker Shark After Dark at 11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28, features Wrath of a Great White Serial Killer and Air Jaws: Night Stalker.

On Wednesday, June 29, it’s Deadliest Shark and Sharks Vs. Dolphins: Face Off while Thursday features Nuclear Sharks and Jungle Shark.

Shark Bait, about the battle between great whites and seals (Spoiler: the sharks win), airs Friday, July 1, along with Blue Serengeti.

Highlight show Sharksanity airs July 2, and The Killing Games, featuring sharks snatching seals off the Australian beach, runs July 3.

Discovery moved up Shark Week, which debuted July 5 last year.

Among other relevant cable net stunts, Nat Geo Wild starts Big Cat Week July 25, Syfy has Sharknado: The 4th Awakens July 31, and WE tv gets snippy with Snark Week starting Aug. 1.