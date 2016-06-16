Discovery Gives Perrette New Employment Deal

Discovery Communications has signed JB Perrette, president of the company’s international division, to a new employment contract that runs through June 30, 2019.

The deal gives Perrette a base salary of 1.175 million British pounds, or $1.7 million dollars. His bonus is targeted at 150% of his salary

He will also be granted stock units worth $1.5 miliion and other benefits.

Perrette was named president of Discovery Networks International in January 2014. He joined Discovery in 2011, leading the company’s digital operations.

Before joining Discovery, Perrette was with NBCUniversal.