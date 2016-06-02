Discovery Sells Olympic Rights to HRT in Croatia

Discovery Communications said it signed an Olympics sub-licensing deal with Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) that will put the games on free over-the-air TV in that country in 2018 and 2020.

HRT's sublicensing package includes digital rights to the content it broadcasts on its linear TV channel. Discovery’s Eurosport also has rights to air all of the Olympic action on pay TV and through its digital platforms.

“We have secured an innovative partnership in Croatia that will ensure that the Olympic Games remains accessible to the broadest possible audience and delivered to the highest standard for the viewer," said Kasia Kieli, president of Discovery Networks Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The agreement will contribute to Discovery’s goal of delivering more coverage of the Olympic Games, across more screens than ever before.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Thanks to this agreement, Croatian Radiotelevision will again enable its customers to view world-class sports content on radio and television programs, but also through up-to date platforms," said Siniša Kovačić, acting general manager of Croatian Radiotelevision. “Croatian Radiotelevision follows recent world technology trends and Croatian citizens will be able to follow Olympic Games also through HRT's digital platforms. As a public media service we are glad to be able to even more actively promote Croatian athletes and encourage their success, but also to be promoters of the Olympic values, which we share and support.”

The London 2012 Olympic Games were watched by more than 3.5 million people (84% of the population) in Croatia, while 2.1 million people (71% of the population) watched the winter edition of 2014 in Sochi on television via HRT, according to Discovery.

Discovery acquired the exclusive multimedia rights to the Olympics in Europe for 2018 though 2024 from the International Olympic Committee a year ago.