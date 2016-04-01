‘Sharknado 4’ Premieres on Syfy July 31

We have an official title for the next Sharknado installment, and we have a date: Sharknado: The 4th Awakens!, and July 31, respectively.

The fourth installment will take place five years after the East Coast was ravaged in last summer’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!.

Ian Ziering’s Fin and Tara Reid’s April are set to return, while David Hasselhoff and Ryan Newman reprise their roles. In addition, Gary Busey plays April’s father and Cheryl Tiegs plays Fin’s mother.

Viewers experienced a splash of Sharknado fatigue with Oh Hell No! last summer, the third installment drawing a 0.9 live plus-same-day-rating among adults 18-49, down 33% from the sequel, but up from the original. Some 2.8 million total viewers watched the premiere of Sharknado 3.

The 4th Awakens is produced by The Asylum. Anthony C. Ferrante returns to direct an original screenplay written by Thunder Levin.