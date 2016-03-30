Upfronts 2016: NBCU to Host Lone Upfront Presentation for First Time

NBCUniversal will host a single joint upfront presentation next month for the first time in company history, with broadcast and cable, along with Spanish-language TV, taking the Radio City Music Hall stage together May 16. Besides NBC entertainment, sports and news, the wingding will feature Bravo, CNBC, E!, Esquire Network, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Universo, Oxygen, Sprout, Syfy, Telemundo and USA.

“As a media company, we have an unparalleled array of networks and digital platforms that reach the most audiences across all dayparts. Our event will reflect the way we go to market as a unified portfolio which makes it easier for our clients to do business with us all together,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising sales and client partnerships, NBCUniversal. “There isn’t going to be an upfront event as big and bold as this one. Through our content, we have an unrivaled ability to create an emotional connection like no one else. There’s only one place to go for scale and meaningful consumer engagement.”

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the joint upfront presentation.

In prior years, NBCUniversal held three upfront presentations, one apiece for broadcast, cable and Telemundo.

The event will be hosted by Steve Burke, NBCUniversal CEO, and Yaccarino.