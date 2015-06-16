Shane Farley Named Executive Producer of Disney-ABC's 'FABLife'

Shane Farley has been named executive producer of Disney-ABC’s new daytime talker, FABLife, said Lisa Hackner, executive VP of daytime and syndicated programming, ABC Entertainment, on Tuesday.

In addition, Rebecca Mayer is joining as co-executive producer, while Karl Newton and George Davilas have come on board as senior supervising producers.

Tyra Banks will lead a panel of lifestyle experts that includes Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley. The show, cleared in more than 90% of the country, debuts this fall.

Farley comes from an extensive background of daytime producing experience, including a six-year stint on CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray, where he was supervising producer and co-executive producer. He’s also worked on Disney-ABC’s The Wayne Brady Show and Warner Bros.’ The Rosie O’Donnell Show. Most recently, he was executive producer on VH1’s Big Morning Buzz Live with Nick Lachey and The Gossip Table. He’s also consulted for both CBS’ The Talk and NBC’s The Voice.

Mayer was co-executive producer for the FABLife pilot, then called The F.A.B. Life, and also has executive produced Toddlers and Tiaras, All On the Line with Joe Zee and Pivot’s Take Part Live. Newton executive produced the UK’s top morning show, Daybreak, and also served as co-executive producer on CNBC’s City Limits Live. Finally, Davilias spent four seasons on CTD’s The Doctors, which he launched, as well as stints at The Martha Stewart Show and Anderson Live.

“We have strategically assembled a diverse team with strong leadership in Shane Farley and Co-EP, Rebecca Mayer, who will join Executive Producers Tyra Banks and Mark Schulman,” said Hackner in a statement. “This is a dream team of award-winning television producers culled from the daytime world as well as cable reality, and together they are uniquely positioned to launch a modern and innovative new daytime franchise this fall."

FABLife is produced by Disney-ABC’s Summerdale Productions and distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.