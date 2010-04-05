Shalev to Produce ‘The Nate Berkus Show’

Zev Shalev, formerly executive producer of CBS’ The Early Show, has been named executive producer of The Nate Berkus Show.



Most recently, Shalev founded News- Tsar, a company that marries news with social media. He was also VP of strategic programming at CanWest Global, and has had a long career in Canadian media.



Terry Murphy will be the show’s co-executive producer. Murphy has most recently been a team leader and executive producer at CNBC. She’s executiveproduced several daytime talkers, including Queen Latifah and The Gordon Elliott Show. In addition to working as a producer on Sally Jessy Raphael, Murphy wrote the book Life in Rewind.



Nate Berkus is being co-produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Studios and Sony Pictures Television, and distributed by Sony. It will be shot in New York, where Harpo and Sony’s other series, Dr. Oz, is also produced. Nate will launch this fall on TV stations in high-definition.