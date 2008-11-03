S.F., Cleveland, Denver Get ‘Better’

Meredith has licensed its daily lifestyle show Better to stations in three more major markets. Gannett’s KTVD Denver starts Better Dec. 1, Winston Broadcasting’s WBNX Cleveland kicks it off Dec. 29, and CBS-owned KBCW San Francisco premieres the show in the spring.



The deals will increase Better’s viewership to approximately 30% of U.S. households, covering more than 40 markets.



“The ratings for Better are stronger than many daytime syndicated shows and it offers an opportunity to generate local product integration revenue, which is much-needed in this weak economy,” said Meredith Broadcasting Group President Paul Karpowicz. “Better is becoming a player of scale in women’s lifestyle programming.”



The year-old Better is an hour-long show that leverages Meredith’s home, shelter, and parenting expertise. (Meredith owns Better Homes and Gardens, Parents and Family Circle, among other magazines.) Its model allows stations to localize up to eight minutes of the program, including local product integration, as well as sponsorship of news and entertainment features.



“Better has a successful track record and it’s very unique to the marketplace,” said KPIX/KBCW San Francisco President/General Manager Ron Longinotti. “It’s a station-friendly model that allows us to generate new local advertising revenue through product integration, while giving our viewers local news and entertainment.”