Several Syndies Hit Season Highs

Syndies

saw several new season highs in the week ending Sunday, Oct. 31, even though

many shows faced such scares as World Series competition, preemptions due to

political coverage, interruptions for a speech by President Obama, and

continued black-outs due to the dispute between Fox and Cablevision over

retransmission-consent fees.

Talkers

were strong, with four shows improving over the prior week and three scoring

new season highs as the November sweep, which runs from Oct. 28 through Nov.

24, kicked in.

CBS

Television Distribution's Oprah

remained daytime's top talker, holding steady at a 5.2. Oprah also won its 600th week

in a row, in the week ending Oct. 31.



CTD's Dr. Phil also got good news, jumping 4%

from the prior week to a 2.7 and a season high, the show's best performance in

23 weeks. Dr. Phil remains solidly in

second place, which has been the show's position for every sweep for all eight

seasons that Dr. Phil has been on the

air.



Also,

earning personal season bests were Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly, up 8% to a 2.6, and Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres, up 10% to a 2.2. Debmar-Mercury's

Wendy Williams also rebounded 10% to

a 1.1, regaining the prior week's loss, but remaining in last place among the

talkers.



Two

talkers declined: Sony's Dr. Oz fell

4% to a 2.2 and tied Ellen for fourth

place, while NBC Universal's Steve Wilkos

dropped 8% to a new season-low 1.2.



Besides Oprah, four talk shows were flat: NBCU's

Maury at a 2.0, CTD's The Doctors at a 1.7, CTD's Rachael Ray at a 1.6, and NBCU's Jerry Springer at a 1.3.



CTD's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace lost its

New York audience for a second week, after again being blacked out in more than

40% of the market due to the Fox-Cablevision dispute. The rookie first-run

leader slipped 8% to a new season-low 1.2.

Meanwhile,

Sony's Nate Berkus regained 11% to a

1.0, recovering the previous week's loss. Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics, Litton's Judge Karen's Court and Entertainment Studios'America's Court with Judge Ross all were flat at a 0.9, 0.6 and

0.4, respectively.

Among

the off-net and off-able rookies, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother rallied 5% to match its season-high 2.3. Warner

Bros.' The New Adventures of Old

Christine was unchanged at a 1.3, tying Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns, which climbed 8%. Disney-ABC's

one-hour Ugly Betty remained at a

0.8. Debmar-Mercury's E! True Hollywood

Story skidded 13% to a 0.7, landing in a three-way tie with Warner Bros.' Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm, both of which were unchanged. NBCU's off-Bravo

Real Housewives was steady at a 0.5.

Elsewhere

in daytime, CTD's leader, Judge Judy,

dipped 2% to a 4.2. In second place, CTD's Judge

Joe Brown grew 5% to a 2.0, ending its multi-week tie with Warner Bros.' People Court, which was flat at a 1.9. Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis added 6% to a

1.7. Twentieth's Divorce Court

advanced 8% to a 1.3. Twentieth's Judge

Alex slid 8% to a 1.2, while Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro improved 11% to a 1.0, although it remained in

last place.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight, which announced

on Monday that Nancy O'Dell would replace longtime anchor Mary Hart next fall, remained

atop the magazines even though it was flat at a 3.9. CTD's Inside Edition improved 4% to a 2.9 for second place. CTD's The Insider and NBCU's Access Hollywood remained in lockstep

for the fifth consecutive week, with each show remaining at a 1.8. Warner

Bros.' TMZ regained most of the

previous week's loss with a 13% gain to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Extra, which did not air in Boston due

to a political debate on Oct. 25, was unchanged at a 1.6. The show's weekend

version, Extra Weekend, continued its

winning streak, gaining 38% from last year to a 1.1.



Games

had a strong week, with syndication's top two shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!,

each hitting new season highs. Wheel tacked

on 6% to a 6.7, while Jeopardy!

inched up 4% to a 5.6. Disney-ABC's Who

Wants to be a Millionaire dipped 4% to a 2.2. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud climbed 7% to also hit a new

season-high 1.6. Twentieth's sophomore, Are

You Smarter than a Fifth Grader, trailed the veteran games at an unchanged

0.9.



Among

the veteran off-net sitcoms, NBCU's The

Office, which had seen its numbers boosted over the past couple of weeks

when baseball aired on TBS, dropped back down to earth, losing 50% of its rating

and landing at a new season-low 2.1.



Warner

Bros.' leader, Two and a Half Men,

increased 2% to a 5.3. Twentieth's Family

Guy opened up its second-place margin, gaining 3% to a new season-high 3.1.

CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond improved

4% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.' My Wife and

Kids was stable at a 2.6. Warner Bros.' George

Lopez picked up 4% to a 2.4. Sony's Seinfeld strove ahead 5% to a 2.3,

while Twentieth's King of the Hill

was flat at a 2.2.