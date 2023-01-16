Seth Rogan Blasts CW Network During 'Critics Choice' Broadcast
‘We’re on your least-favorite network,’ Rogan says
Seth Rogan blasted the CW during the Critics Choice Awards, which was broadcast Sunday on the CW Network.
“I’m not saying the CW is bad,” Rogan said before presenting the nominees for the best comedy series. “What I will say is it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations. You’re saying it’s bad. We’re on your least favorite network. How did that happen?”
Rogan noted that the production appeared rushed and suggested it buy another hour of time. “Get another hour. It can’t be that expensive. You know how I know that? The show airs at 4 p.m. on the CW. That can not be a pricey time slot from my understanding of how this all works.”
Rogan also asserted that he might the first Jew to be seen on the CW. “If you’re a normal viewer of the CW, this is a startling image to be seeing on your television right now,” he said.
The CW has in fact had Jewish actors in starring roles. Rachel Bloom starred in the series Crazy Ex Girlfriend and Ruby Rose played Batwoman, to name a few.
The CW was acquired last year by station group owner Nexstar Media Group, which changed the management of the network and is planning changes in its program lineup. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.