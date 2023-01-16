Seth Rogan Blasts CW Network During 'Critics Choice' Broadcast

Seth Rogan blasted the CW during the Critics Choice Awards, which was broadcast Sunday on the CW Network.

“I’m not saying the CW is bad,” Rogan said before presenting the nominees for the best comedy series. “What I will say is it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations. You’re saying it’s bad. We’re on your least favorite network. How did that happen?”

Rogan noted that the production appeared rushed and suggested it buy another hour of time. “Get another hour. It can’t be that expensive. You know how I know that? The show airs at 4 p.m. on the CW. That can not be a pricey time slot from my understanding of how this all works.”

Rogan also asserted that he might the first Jew to be seen on the CW. “If you’re a normal viewer of the CW, this is a startling image to be seeing on your television right now,” he said.

The CW has in fact had Jewish actors in starring roles. Rachel Bloom starred in the series Crazy Ex Girlfriend and Ruby Rose played Batwoman, to name a few.

The CW was acquired last year by station group owner Nexstar Media Group, which changed the management of the network and is planning changes in its program lineup. ■