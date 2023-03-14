‘The Masked Singer’ Sets ‘Sesame Street’ Night

Nick Cannon and Big Bird on the ‘Sesame Street Night’ episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’

It will be “Sesame Street Night” when The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesday, March 15. Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, The Count and Abby Cadabby are featured in the episode, singing, performing and cracking jokes.

Jennifer Nettles, country star and host of Farmer Wants a Wife on Fox, joins the panelists as three celebs perform incognito. Dating show Farmer Wants a Wife debuted March 8.

Nick Cannon hosts The Masked Singer and the regular panelists are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two singers will be unmasked at the end.

Cannon said “Sesame Street Night” is “like a dream come true for me.”

It is season nine of The Masked Singer. Cannon executive produces with Moira Ross, James Breen and Craig Plestis. Ross is the showrunner. ■