Seinfeld to Guest Host on 'Live!'

Jerry Seinfeld will be the first guest co-host on Live! with Kelly after longtime host

Regis Philbin marks his last day on the program Nov. 18.

The comedian will join Kelly Ripa for three shows, Nov.

21-23.

As happened when co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left Live! in 2000, the syndicated show will

bring in rounds of guest hosts before naming a successor to Philbin.

Names rumored in the industry to be on the shortlist to replace

Philbin include Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen and Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos.