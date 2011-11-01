Seinfeld to Guest Host on 'Live!'
Jerry Seinfeld will be the first guest co-host on Live! with Kelly after longtime host
Regis Philbin marks his last day on the program Nov. 18.
The comedian will join Kelly Ripa for three shows, Nov.
21-23.
As happened when co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left Live! in 2000, the syndicated show will
bring in rounds of guest hosts before naming a successor to Philbin.
Names rumored in the industry to be on the shortlist to replace
Philbin include Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen and Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos.
