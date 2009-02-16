‘Seeker’ Renewed in 70% of U.S.

Disney-ABC’s first-run adventure hour, Legend of the Seeker, has been cleared in more than 70% of the country for season two, said Jed Cohen, the company’s executive vice president and general sales manager.

In addition to Tribune Broadcasting’s owned stations, the series also has been renewed by stations from broadcast groups including Sinclair, Cox, Belo, Post-Newsweek, Newport, Scripps Howard, Acme, Hubbard, Sunbelt and Barrington.

Shot in New Zealand, the series adapts Terry Goodkind’s best-selling Sword of Truth book series, and stars Craig Horner, Bridget Regan, Bruce Spence and Craig Parker.

Legend of the Seeker is produced by ABC Studios, and executive produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Joshua Donen, Ned Nalle, and Ken Biller.