‘See’ Season Two Starts on Apple TV Plus Aug. 27
Jason Momoa stars in post-apocalyptic drama
Season two of See, a post-apocalyptic drama starring Jason Momoa, premieres on Apple TV Plus Aug. 27. New episodes debut each Friday.
Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard are also in the cast.
See is set in what Apple TV Plus calls “a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see.” Season two sees Momoa’s Baba Voss struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the war’s front lines, where they come to the attention of Baba’s estranged brother, Edo (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian general. Edo’s hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.
Season two is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who is also showrunner. Tropper created Warrior, which airs on HBO Max, and Banshee, which ran on Cinemax.
See is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.
