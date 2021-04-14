‘Warrior’ Moves From Cinemax to HBO Max

Crime drama Warrior will be on HBO Max for season three. The show, based on the writings of Bruce Lee and created by Jonathan Tropper, previously aired on HBO sibling Cinemax.

Warrior is about the Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. Season two came out in October. Seasons one and two are streaming on HBO Max.

Trooper, a novelist, executive produces the show under Tropper Ink Productions. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider exec produce for Perfect Storm Entertainment and Shannon Lee does so for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey executive produce as well.

The cast includes Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood and Maria-Elena Laas.

“Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer, HBO and HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

Tropper previously created Cinemax series Banshee.

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans,” said Shannon Lee. “Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”